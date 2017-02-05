Trump loses federal appeal; travel ban blocked

Related Coverage US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ appeals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the Trump Administration’s effort to immediately reinstate the travel ban early Sunday. For now, it remains blocked by a judge’s temporary restraining order, and federal officials have told their staffs to comply.

The Justice Department late Saturday filed its appeal of a judge’s order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump’s refugee and immigration ban, saying it’s the “sovereign prerogative” of a president to admit or exclude aliens.

The appeal cites a “basic principle that an alien seeking initial admission to the United States requests a privilege and has no constitutional rights regarding his application.”

The Justice Department is asking that the federal judge’s order be stayed pending resolution of the appeal. It says the ban is necessary “to ensure that those approved for admission do not intend to harm Americans and that they have no ties to terrorism.”