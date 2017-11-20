Multnomah Falls Lodge may be open by end of year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The US Forest Servie hopes to have the historic Multnomah Falls Lodge back open by the end of this year.

The lodge has been closed since early September because of the Eagle Creek Fire. The blaze was rapidly approaching when crews were able to stop its advance toward the lodge. Fire crews worked around the clock to save it from the flames in the Columbia River Gorge.

The surrounding area was severely damaged.

The most recent update for the Eagle Creek Fire, made November 10, said the blaze remains 50% contained. Since October 13th, the fire has been considered 50% contained, with little to no growth expected. The blaze has torched nearly 49,000 acres.

A 15-year-old Vancouver youth faces charges in the case.