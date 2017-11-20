Man who killed 15-year-old found with 2 loaded guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Four years ago Silvano Daniel Velasquez shot and killed a 15-year-old.

He was initially charged with murder, but a Multnomah County grand jury ruled that Velasquez acted in self-defense when he shot and killed 15-year-old Abukar Madey.

The shooting that killed Madey happened on Friday October 11, 2013.

In 2014, Velasquez was arrested after firing a gun in Portland’s Northgate Park. According to a report by the Oregonian, Velasquez told a judge that he wanted to go to college after being released from jail. Velasquez was ordered to spend 90 days in jail for the Northgate Park shooting.

Earlier this month, police arrested Velasquez again.

He’s now facing a 7-count indictment that charges him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place and unlawful possession of cocaine.

According to court documents, on Nov. 1, Velasquez was pulled over by Portland Police for a driving violation. When the officers asked Velasquez for his driver’s license he reportedly told them he did not have one. Police ran Velasquez’ background and learned that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

According to court records, Velasquez’ warrant is out of Polk County for DUII. The alleged incident happened August 20, 2017 and Velasquez failed to show up for his arraignment in court.

Officers located a handgun inside the vehicle Velasquez was reportedly driving, according to court documents. A second gun was found in a bag that was also found in the vehicle. Both guns were loaded.

During the officers’ search, they located 2.2 grams of cocaine from Velasquez’ clothing.

Velasquez was arraigned on the grand jury indictment back on Nov. 13 and entered a not guilty plea.