Utah man admits road rage against Oregon couple

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A Utah man accused of causing an Oregon couple’s vehicle to roll three times in a road-rage incident in southern Idaho has pleaded guilty.

The Times-News reports that 28-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia-Garcia of Salt Lake City entered an Alford plea last week acknowledging a jury would likely find him guilty of two counts of aggravated battery.

Police say Garcia-Garcia rammed his Toyota Camry into the couple’s Toyota Highlander on Interstate 84 in April.

The couple was taken to a local hospital to be treated for cuts, bruises and concussions. They told police that after their SUV rolled, Garcia-Garcia got out of his car and tried to get at them in the vehicle.

Garcia-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5 in Cassia County District Court.