Police search for suspect in Canby mini mart robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Canby mini mart Sunday morning.

The TNT Market on 1st Avenue (99E) was robbed just after 7 a.m. according to police. The man reportedly claimed to be armed, though no weapon was seen. According to police, the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt, according to police. A K9 was brought in to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful. The only description police could provide was that the suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, and may have had a beard.