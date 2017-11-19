McMinnville woman dies in afternoon fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The McMinnville Fire Department received reports of two house fires within 90 minutes of each other Saturday afternoon.

The first was at about 2 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming out of a boarded up fraternity house near Linfield College. Officials say it looked like someone had forced entry into the building. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the basement.

Firefighters were still working on the first fire when another was reported. It was about two miles away at 1925 NE McDonald Lane, according to officials. Firefighters found a 71-year-old woman dead inside the home. Her identity is being withheld until her family is notified.

The causes of both fires are being investigated.