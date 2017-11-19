Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, 154 years later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s only 272 words long. It took Abraham Lincoln less than 2 minutes to deliver it. But the short speech, now known as The Gettysburg Address, is widely regarded as one of the most influential and eloquent speeches in American history.

President Lincoln delivered the speech November 19, 1863 at the dedication of a national cemetery at the site of the Civil War battlefield of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania.

Between July 1 and July 3, 1863, the Union and Confederate soldiers clashed at Gettysburg. Combined, both sides lost a total of 51,000 troops — either killed, wounded or missing. The Confederate forces retreated on the night of July 4, a crushing defeat for the South.

A plan was set into motion to create a national cemetery at Gettysburg, and the date of November 19 was chosen. Edward Everett, the one-time president of Harvard College and a former US senator and former secretary of state, was at the time one of the country’s leading orators. That day he spent 2 hours delivering his address to about 15,000 people gathered at the site.

President Lincoln followed. The rest, as they say, is history.

The entire text of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address:

Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure. We are met on a great battle-field of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live. It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this. But, in a larger sense, we can not dedicate — we can not consecrate — we can not hallow — this ground. The brave men, living and dead, who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract. The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here. It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth. Abraham Lincoln

November 19, 1863