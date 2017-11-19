Canby girl, 14, breaks records in bench press, deadlift

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Havvy Ehrich may just be a freshman at Canby High School, but she’s already making national waves.

This week, at the World Association of Bench Press and Deadlift competition in Las Vegas, Ehrich broke Oregon records in both bench press and dead lift — both of which could hold as national records, as well. Ehrich benched 176.4 pounds and dead-lifted 303.1 pounds.

Ehrich is also an honor student and a member of the school’s swim team. Watch her record-breaking lifts in the video above.