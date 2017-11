PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A camel went for a stroll Sunday morning in Sisters and walked right past Deschutes County deputies in a patrol car.

The deputies were aware of a report a camel in Sisters and went to the area. Sure enough, the camel just leisurely walked by.

The deputies were able to re-unite the camel with his owner a short time later, they said.

We received a report of a found camel in Sisters today. After confirming it was actually a camel, we’re happy to report he was reunited with his owner a short time later. #ProudlyServingAnimalsToo pic.twitter.com/799Qsbgdcz — Deschutes Sheriff (@DeschutesSO) November 19, 2017