A day of remembrance: locals march for safe streets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kim Stone’s son, Joe, was 25 when he was struck by a vehicle and killed on Division street. That happened in 2013.

On Sunday, which is known as “World Remembrance Day,” Stone and other Portland and Southwest Washington residents marched in silence, hoping to spread awareness about safer driving.

“I couldn’t save his life,” Stone said, “so if we can help someone else, that’s the goal to stop death on our roads.”

The march, a silent walk of solidarity with road traffic victims, was put on by the local chapter of Families for Safe Streets. The group said nearly 500 people died last year on Oregon roads. Their goal is to bring that total to zero. Making safer streets, they said, starts with raising awareness — something they hoped their march on Sunday could do — along with remembering those who have died.

“Our city needs a lot of people like us to help make it better,” said Darla Sturdy.

Sturdy has also lost a loved one on the streets. Her son was killed in a light rail crosswalk in 2003.

“My son was heading home from being with his youth group,” Sturdy said, “and he was a great boy.”

Since her son’s death, Sturdy has helped to pass laws, making 80 crosswalks and 45 max stations safer.

In memory of their sons, both Stone and Sturdy are doing their part to make local streets safer.

“If my efforts can save one life, then I’d do it in remembrance of him,” Stone said.