Truck flies over embankment, kills 2 in Woodburn

WOODBURN, Ore. (KOIN) — The bodies of 2 men were found inside the cab of a truck Saturday morning near Woodburn, the apparent victims of a single-vehicle crash.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was called around 9:45 a.m. to the 2500 block of E. Lincoln Street after a farmer found a badly damaged vehicle in their field. Deputies found the men inside the truck.

Investigators believe the truck was speeding and didn’t take a curve in the road. The truck launched over an 80-foot embankment, rolled onto its top and killed both men instantly, officials said.

Their names have not yet been released.