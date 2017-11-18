Search suspended for missing Vancouver hunter

Related Coverage Hunter missing near Forlorn Lakes since Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 4 days of organized searches, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for a 37-year-old Vancouver man missing in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Joel Presler last had contact with his family November 11. On Wednesday, authorities found his pickup truck on a Forest Service road in the Forlorn Lakes area. There’s about 3 feet of snow there, and there was no sign that Presler had been to the truck in the past couple of days.

Authorities said they were aware Presler’s family and friends planned to search on Sunday, but said they encouraged them “or anyone who heads into the area in the next few days to practice caution in consideration of conditions in the area.”

Anyone who may come across clues concerning Mr. Presler are asked to contact the Skamania County Sheriff at 509.427.9490.