School employees file $1.8M lawsuit over alleged harassment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two school district employees north of Portland who say they defied a district administrator’s orders to remain quiet about a 6-year-old student’s alleged abuse have filed a $1.8 million lawsuit.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Michelle Eastham and Terrianne MacEllven filed the lawsuit this week in U.S. District Court for Oregon.

Eastham and MacEllven say they were harassed and ostracized by Rainier School District Special Education Director Laurie Kash and Kash’s husband, Superintendent Michael Carter, because they refused to ignore the 6-year-old girl’s disturbing reports of physical and sexual abuse.

The lawsuit says MacEllven resigned in September 2016 because of harassment and Eastman has stayed on although she continues to face harassment and went on medical leave in October with post-traumatic stress.

Carter declined to comment. Kash, who no longer works for the district, couldn’t be reached for comment.