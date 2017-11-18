Police: Men steal beer, threaten employee with knife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested early Saturday morning after police said they stole beer and threatened a 7-Eleven employee with a knife.

Officers responded to 7-Eleven — located at 10136 Southwest Washington St. — at 4:20 a.m. regarding a robbery.

During the investigation, officers learned 2 men entered the store and took 2 containers of beer. The employee attempted to stop the men which is when one of the men threatened the employee with what was believed to be a knife, according to police.

The men left the store with the stolen beer and drove away in a green Acura Integra.

An officer found a vehicle that matched the suspects’ vehicle description near the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Stark Street. While performing a traffic stop, officers found evidence of the robbery in the vehicle. The 2 occupants also matched the suspects’ descriptions.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Sha Lun and 26-year-old Ju Wine. Both were lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of 1st-degree robbery and 2nd-degree robbery.