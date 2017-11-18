‘Paper Turkey’ baskets readied at Union Gospel Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Volunteers at the Union Gospel Mission were busy Saturday putting together 600 Thanksgiving food baskets.

The baskets include everything necessary for a traditional meal — stuffing, gravy, yams and a voucher for turkey. The baskets will be distributed to families and individuals in need through a network of churches and non-profits.

Stacy Kean, the communications director for the Union Gospel Mission, said people who get the baskets are thrilled. “They live in a single room only or low income housing and they make a party of it, invite their neighbors and have a wonderful Thanksgiving,” Kean said.

The baskets are part of Union Gospel’s Paper Turkey online fundraising campaign.