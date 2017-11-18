Shooting in Old Town leaves 1 arrested, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 24-year-old suspect was arrested overnight Saturday after a shooting in Old Town left one person injured.

Police responded to the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Couch Street after hearing multiple gunshots at 1:26 a.m.

Multiple witnesses confirmed there was a shooting and provided details to officers about what happened, the shooter’s description and his last known location. Officers located Alejandro R. Vance, who matched the description, near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Ankeny Street.

Officers searched the original crime scene and where the suspect was located and found evidence of gunfire and a firearm.

As officers investigated the incident, a man arrived at a local hospital with what was believed to be a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Officers located the vehicle believed to have transported the victim and found multiple bullet strikes.

Based on information learned during the investigation, Vance allegedly shot at the victim while the victim was in a vehicle near Couch Street and 4th Avenue.

Vance was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of attempt aggravated murder, 2nd-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon and a post prison violation for a previous conviction of 2nd-degree attempt assault.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 503.823.4106.

The Gang Enforcement Team assisted with the investigation.