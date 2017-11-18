Missing Gresham woman found dead in Lincoln City

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A Gresham woman who was reported missing Friday afternoon was found dead less than 10 hours later in Lincoln City.

Lincoln City Police said 51-year-old Jeanene M. Beck was staying at the Rodeway Inn located at 1070 SE 1st St.

Beck was visiting Lincoln City with her 23-year-old autistic son. He reported that she had returned to the motel room after going out for dinner Thursday evening. At 9 p.m. she left the room to have a cigarette. Beck’s son indicated that his mom didn’t returned to the motel room afterwards.

Both Beck’s vehicle and purse were still at the motel.

Family members and friends came to Lincoln City to help find Beck. At 9:40 p.m. Friday, Beck’s body was found in the canal that runs behind Rodeway Inn.

Upon initial examination, there were no visible signs of injury.

Authorities don’t think the death is suspicious at this time, but said they will know more once an autopsy is performed.