Man’s body found near I-84 in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a man, in his late 20s or early 30s, was found near an exit of I-84 in Troutdale on Friday afternoon.

Investigators said the death of the man — who had a medium build, brown hair, a beard, and wearing blue jeans with a 2-toned gray-and-black sweatshirt — was suspicious. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham PD and the Oregon State Police are looking into the case.

Anyone who may have seen someone matching this description between November 10 and November 17 is asked to call Multnomah County Detective Brad Robertson at 503.988.0358.

The investigation is active and ongoing.