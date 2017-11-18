Malcolm Young, AC/DC co-founder and guitarist, dead at 64

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Co-founder and guitarist of the legendary rock band AC/DC Malcolm Young died at the age of 64, according to a statement the band posted on its Facebook page and website.

In the statement posted Saturday, the band said, “With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man.”

Young founded AC/DC with his brother Angus in 1973. He was the group’s rhythm guitarist until 2014 when it was announced he was taking a leave of absence due to health reasons. It was later confirmed he was diagnosed with dementia.

According to CBS News, Young died peacefully with his family by his side Saturday. Young is survived by his wife Linda and his 2 children.

“He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done,” the band said.

With hits like “Highway to Hell,” “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long,” AC/DC became one of the most popular bands in history.