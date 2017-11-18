Hamilton tickets sell out fast for Portland shows

Related Coverage Thousands in Portland rush to get Hamilton tickets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Did you get a ticket to Hamilton?

If you haven’t already purchased one, it may be difficult now as the play is completely sold out for its Portland shows.

Media relations consultant Julie Furlong said Saturday that the play is indeed sold out, but did give some hope for those still wanting to see the show.

“We encourage you to check back periodically between now and the engagement as additional tickets may become available,” Furlong said. “There will be a lottery for 40 $10 orchestra seats for all performances.”

More details about lottery tickets will be released as the play gets closer.

Tickets for Hamilton went on sale Friday morning in Portland — prompting fans to start lining up outside Antoinette Hatfield Hall hours beforehand.

At the front of the line was Steve Hess — who had been in line since 11 p.m. Thursday. His dedication paid off as he was able to purchase 4 front row box seats on Easter Sunday.

While the line continued to stretch around the building for hours, many others chose to wait in a virtual line. Customers were placed in an online waiting room with some managing to purchase tickets. However, many of the shows were already sold out by the time people got through while others said the site crashed on them.

Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The show will be performed at the Keller Auditorium from March 20 – April 8.