Family to hold vigil for mom, daughter who died in fire

Related Coverage Mom dies trying to save daughter from motorhome fire

AMITY, Ore. (KOIN) — Friends and family will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday night to remember the mother and young daughter who died Tuesday in a motorhome fire.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning and quickly engulfed the home in rural Yamhill County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Honey Cosgrove and her 5 children were inside the home when the fire erupted — 4 made it out. Eight-year-old Neveah ran back into the motorhome to save the puppies they were watching, so Honey quickly ran after her daughter. Neither of them made it out.

Patty Krull — the mother and grandmother to the victims — said, “Honey was the most loving and giving child I had. She was a friend to everybody. She had nothing but pure love in her — for everyone.”

Krull called both Nevaeh and Honey her “heroes.”

The vigil will be held at Amity City Park. People are encouraged to come and share a story of Neveah and Honey. The organizers of the event asked those coming to bring their own candles or glow sticks.

Amity Christian Church has set up a fund to help the surviving family members. Donations can be dropped off at First Federal Savings & Loan.