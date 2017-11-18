C.J. McCollum scores 25 points, Blazers beat Kings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 25 points, Damian Lillard had 22 and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Sacramento Kings their ninth consecutive road loss, 102-90 on Saturday night.

McCollum hit four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16 to help Portland avenge an 86-82 road loss to the Kings on Friday night. Lillard had six assists, the Blazers shot 54 percent (38 of 70) from the floor and made 10 of 21 3-pointers.

Portland’s Jusuf Nurkic, bouncing back from a season-low four-point performance Friday, had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Meyers Leonard, in his second game back after missing four weeks with a right ankle injury, hit three 3-pointers and had a season-high 11 points for the Blazers. Shabazz Napier also had 11 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Sacramento, and Zach Randolph had 17.

Neither team had a significant advantage for most of the first half. But Portland, trailing 33-32 midway through the second quarter, finished the half by hitting four 3-pointers during a 21-8 run as the Blazers grabbed a 53-41 lead at the break.

Portland widened its lead to 22 points during the third quarter. During a nine-minute stretch, only Randolph scored for the Kings. Lillard scored nine points that fueled an 11-3 run as Portland took a 78-56 lead late in the third quarter. Sacramento never got closer than 12 points the rest of the game.

TIP-INS

Kings: Buddy Hield, who sprained his ankle in Friday’s game against the Blazers, did not make the trip to Portland. … Vince Carter (kidney stones) missed his sixth consecutive game. … Randolph, scoreless against Portland on Friday, scored the Kings first four points Saturday. …. Sacramento lost its ninth consecutive game in Portland.

Trail Blazers: Ed Davis returned to action after missing Friday’s game (ankle). … Portland heads to Memphis on Monday to start a five-game road trip, tied for its longest of the season.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host Denver on Monday night.

Trail Blazers: At Memphis on Monday night.