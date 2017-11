PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are looking for 19-year-old Courtnie Roll, who went missing on November 16 and was last seen around 10 p.m.

Roll is 19, about 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt over a pink or white tank top and dark skinny jeans with knee-high grey boots when she was last seen.

Police said she has mental health issues.

If you see Roll, call 911 or the missing persons department at 360.487.7500.