Portland Hamilton tickets go on sale Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tickets for the hit Broadway show Hamilton go on sale in Portland Friday morning at 10 a.m., but fans started lining up outside the downtown box office hours before.

Hamilton is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The show will be performed at the Keller Auditorium but tickets will not be sold at Keller’s box office. Tickets range from $80 – $175. There will be a select number of $500 premium seats available for each show.

As of 3:30 a.m., there were about 6 people in line outside the Antoinette Hatfield Hall. A sign outside the box office window stated that the line didn’t officially start until 6 a.m. Around 5:45 a.m., the line had increased to about 30 people.

Jack Bush and his wife were one of the first people in line. The couple is from Portland but rented a room at the nearby Heathman Hotel to ensure they had a warm place to stay, eat and relax before getting in line.

Bush described the environment as “fun.”

Once the clock strikes 10 a.m. on Friday there will be three ways to buy tickets: online, by phone at 800-273-1530 or in person at the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts Box Office in Antoinette Hatfield Hall.

Jeffrey Seller, the show’s producer said in a prepared statement, “It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people that are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases should be made through an authorized U.S. Bank Broadway in Portland ticket source: either by phone at 800-273-1530, the Portland’5 Centers for the Arts box office in Antoinette Hatfield Hall at 1111 SW Broadway, or BroadwayInPortland.com.”