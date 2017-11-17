Marshals arrest man, 54, for Portland murder

Related Coverage 1 person found dead in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and booked for allegedly shooting to death a 52-year-old man in Southeast Portland on November 10.

Shawn Kevin McGinnis was taken into custody November 13 by the fugitive task force of the US Marshals at a residence in the 300 block of SE 45th, authorities said Friday. He is set to be arraigned Monday in connection with the death of Robert Lee Kaiser.

Kaiser was found shot to death near a home shortly after 11 p.m. Neighbors told KOIN 6 News they heard a a car peeling out after the gun shot.

“It sounded like someone threw a rock against the house or against the window,” a neighbor told KOIN 6 News. “But it wasn’t. It was a gun shot.”

The investigation led authorities to McGinnis. The 54-year-old faces charges of murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Officials said the investigation is active and ongoing.