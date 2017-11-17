Man wanted for felonies in standoff with police

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Police and U.S. Marshalls are working to arrest a man wanted for several felony warrants in Gresham Friday evening.

Authorities said the man has been resisting being taken into custody for more than 2 hours. Gresham police told KOIN 6 News the 29-year-old man was under surveillance by U.S. Marshalls but when they attempted to contact him, he ran. After a brief foot chase, he ended up on the roof of a home in the 800 block of NE 178th Avenue in Gresham.

People were inside the home he climbed onto, but got out safely. A woman who lives there told KOIN 6 News she had no idea what was going on until police told her to leave.

According to the Gresham police public information officer, the suspect has a knife to his neck and is threatening suicide. Authorities are attempting to get him to surrender peacefully.

The suspect is wanted for crimes in California, including a parole warrant for a weapons related charge and burglary.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene to learn more.

