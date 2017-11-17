Man charged for shooting Clackamas Co teen

Related Coverage Teen injured in Milwaukie shooting

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – A man with a lengthy criminal record is accused of trying to kill a 17-year-old boy in Clackamas County earlier this month.

Detectives arrested David Andrew Noyce earlier this week and booked him into the Clackamas County Jail. He is charged with attempted murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Noyce’s arrest following an investigation that started November 5, 2017 when deputies responded to the 3700 block of Southeast Concord Road on reports of a shooting.

When deputies got on scene, they found a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives have not released a motive to the shooting. Shortly after the shooting was reported, the sheriff’s office said there was no danger to the public, indicating that the shooting may have been isolated.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office’s confidential Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949.

Records show that Noyce appeared in court on Nov. 15 and was arraigned.

Noyce has felony convictions out of Oregon and Washington for a variety of charges including assault, attempted assault the property crimes.