Grand Central Bowl sued over hidden fees

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A Portland civil attorney is suing the Grand Central Restaurant & Bowling Lounge, claiming it charges customers a hidden 2 percent fee.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Mehrens filed a class-action lawsuit on Wednesday after he ate at the bowling alley and discovered that the business tacked on an extra 2 percent to his bill.

Slips of paper are placed on some of the tables in the bowling alley’s dining area, announcing that the charge offsets the rising minimum wage in Oregon. But Mehrens’ attorney, Michael Fuller, says customers who order from the upstairs or downstairs bar or bowling lanes do not see the notices.

A representative for Concept Entertainment, the company that manages the 12-lane bowling alley, declined immediate comment.