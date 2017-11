DHS employee among 22 arrested in prostitution sting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon Department of Human Services Child Protective Services employee was among 22 men arrested during 2 Washington County Sheriff’s Office missions to combat human trafficking, officials confirmed.

Galo Legarda, 39, allegedly responded to an online ad and went to a local hotel or motel to meet a prostitute. He told investigators it was during his lunch break, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Legarda was charged with 1 count commercial sexual solicitation, a misdemeanor.

“Human trafficking is a terrible reality in our community,” Sheriff Pat Garrett said in a press release. “Joined by our wonderful public safety partners, we are committed to continue interdiction efforts to rescue victims and hold accountable all those who perpetuate these crimes.”

The other men arrested during the missions are:

* Majid L. Abdulla, 36, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Nicholas R. Arntsen, 21, of Portland, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Roy P. Carino, 51, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Javies Chavez, 24, of Cornelius, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Jesus Cruz-Arreguin, 33, of Gervais, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation and Theft III;

* Richard Derby, 19, of Forest Grove, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Lazaro Echevarria-Martinez, 46, of Forest Grove, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Pedro Escalona-Varela, 31, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Rigoberto Figueroa-Gutierrez, 35, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Charles F. Giaquinto, 48, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Shubham Gilda, 32, of Hillsboro for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Abhishek Kumar, 31, of Hillsboro, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Galo M. Legarda, 39, of Gladstone, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Joseph T. Martinez, 24, of Aurora, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* John W. Miller, 44, of Seabec, Washington, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Domenico A. Opiela, 46, of Deerfield Beach, Florida, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* John M. Pearson, 73, of Cornelius, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Daniel N. Radtke, 39, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Isagani C. Rausa, 33, of Tigard, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Rene Rodriguez-Abarca, 37, of Forest Grove, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Gaspar Silva-Zavala, 43, of Beaverton, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;

* Apurva H. Thakkar, 27, of Salem, for Commercial Sexual Solicitation;