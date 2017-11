PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An abandoned home was damaged in a fire investigators said is suspicious Friday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire, which happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 16000 block of SW Nora Road in Beaverton.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue investigators believe the fire was set by an unknown person, who authorities are hoping the public can help identify.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 503.629.0111.

Deputies with @WCSheriff need your help in an arson investigation. If you saw anything suspicious near SW Nora road in Beaverton, related to this zombie house fire, call 503-629-0111 pic.twitter.com/RatJW6iuie — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 18, 2017