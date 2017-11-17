David Douglas’ record-setting Proctor has big dreams

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While many teams are still battling for a state title, the KOIN Athlete of the Week will be watchng the playoffs from home.

Despite Jaydin Proctor’s gaudy on-field numbers, his David Douglas Scots did not win a single game this season. Proctor, though, leads the entire state with more than 1100 receiving yards. He averaged more than 130 yards per game and scored 13 touchdowns.

Even though he doesn’t have any playoff tape for this season, the senior has big dreams and is ready to make them happen.

“We like to tell our players, ‘Are you a good enough guy or an extra-mile guy?'” said Josh Dill, the coach of David Douglas. “He’s an extra-mile guy.”

Proctor works day in and day out to perfect the game he loves.

“The more you work, the more you’re going to get better,” Proctor told KOIN 6 News. “Every summer I go to those camps. Every day I’m doing something to get me better.”

His own game flew under the radar this season, and Dill admitted he thinks it’s difficult for him.

“You can’t take away what he’s done and what he’s put on film,” Dill said. “I think it’s one of those things where coaches vote for players on winning teams and I can understand that but when I look at his statistics it just really separates him from everyone in the state.”

Proctor broke all the school records and spent most of his games being double-teamed.

“His ability to catch those 50/50 balls, those balls where 2 people have an equal shot at it and his ability to come down and make that catch, I think that’s really what we’ve seen,” Dill said. “Really, the difference between this year and last year with him is he’s making all those plays.”

Though he may be underrated, Proctor has big dreams and is motivated to compete at the highest level.

“You got to take those small steps to get to that point and, I guess for me, it’s just go to whatever college gives me an opportunity and ball out there, and hopefully get an opportunity to play in the NFL,” he said. “That’s been my dream as a kid, you know.”