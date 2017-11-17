Burglar crawls through window at YMCA child care center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A YMCA child care center in Southeast Portland was broken into late Thursday or early Friday after a narrow front window was broken and someone crawled in.

Parents reported on social media there was glass tracked all over the business and someone had gone through the drawers and refrigerator at the facility. There is no video to review and police don’t have a suspect at this time.

“One of the things we do see with a lot of businesses is camera systems and with the costs being so cheap anymore, we are encouraging more businesses and, certainly, residents to consider installing a camera system,” PPB Sgt. Pete Simpson said. “Even if it’s just one camera or two, those images can be key to solving cases.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to officials with the YMCA center for comment, but have not yet heard back at this writing.

Police ask people in the area to be alert for suspicious activity.