Brent Luyster trial: Jury reaches verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A verdict has been reached in the triple murder trial against 37-year-old Brent Luyster.

The jury will announce the verdict on Friday morning. KOIN 6 News will update this story when it is announced.

Jury began deliberations on Wednesday after eight days of testimony.

Luyster is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15, 2016 in Woodland. A fourth person was shot and survived.

Luyster’s attorney Chuck Buckley questioned police’s handling of the case, saying they rushed to judgment and wanted to pin the deaths on his client.

Prosecutors rested their case on the testimony of the fourth person who was shot and who identified Luyster as the shooter. Prosecutors say her testimony was corroborated by the physical evidence.

