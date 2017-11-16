Suspect in North Portland MAX stabbing released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 30-year-old man accused of second-degree assault was released from jail Wednesday after the DA’s Office declined to immediately prosecute the case.

James A. Luckey had been charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police arrested him Tuesday at the Rosa Parks Transit Station.

According to a police spokesperson, Luckey was involved in a fight with a 19-year-old man. The fight occurred onboard a TriMet MAX train as it was parked at the Denver Avenue Transit Station. The fight resulted in the 19-year-old being stabbed. Paramedics took the injured man to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Court records show that the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and issued a “no-complaint” shortly before Luckey’s scheduled court appearance Wednesday in downtown Portland.

Sgt. Chris Burley said in an email Thursday that “video footage of the incident was viewed that may have provided additional information for this case.”

The Multnomah County DA’s Office declined to comment on what the video shows.

Legal observers told KOIN 6 News that a no complaint means the state likely needs additional time to investigate the case. If prosecutors determine charges are warranted, they can take the case before a grand jury and seek an indictment within the statute of limitations.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact Detective Chris Traynor at 503.823.0889 or Christopher.Traynor@portlandoregon.gov