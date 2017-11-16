Roseway Heights, Harriet Tubman to become middle schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Public Schools board officially voted to open two new middle schools by the 2018-19 school year.

The vote moved to establish Roseway Heights and Harriet Tubman as middle schools for students in grades 6-8. The board was ensured that complete health and safety screenings will take place at Harriet Tubman before its opening.

Boise-Eliot/Humboldt, Sabin, Irvington and Martin Luther King Jr. will covert from K-8 schools into K-5 elementary schools that send students to Harriet Tubman.

The middle school will be put into the feeder pattern to the dual assignment zone of Grant and Jefferson High Schools.

Vestal, Scott, Jason Lee and Rose City Park to be made into K-5 schools that feed Roseway Heights, which would become a feeder school for Madison High School.

The board also directed that ACCESS Academy be placed in a “bridge or permanent” facility that can hold about 350 students for the 2018-19 school year. The board originally voted to disband the program but it was saved after students and teachers protested.