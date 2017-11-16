Rose City Park neighbors fight plans to rezone

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland expects more than 100,000 people to flock here in the next 20 years, but a growing city means a growing need for homes.

Officials are looking to rezone some areas to make room for all those newcomers as part of the Residential Infill Project. The idea is to take traditional single-family home lots and add accessory dwelling units or build duplexes or triplexes.

Some areas of the Rose City Park Neighborhood would be affected by the project, many along NE 57th between Sandy and Halsey. Some are worried about what the effects may be and neighbors are hoping the city will allow more time for input on the contentious topic.

They have given us so little time to discuss such a draconian proposal, it’s scary,” Tamara DeRidder with the Rose City Park Neighborhood Association said. “It is a total change of the fabric of the neighborhood.”

DeRidder, the association’s land use planner, met with neighbors who are afraid of more demolitions and a change from the home ownership mindset, to that of rentals.

“The real need is people want to have a place where they can invest and create their own starter homes,” DeRidder said.

Those who met Thursday voted to ask the city for an extension so they have more time to digest and give input on the plans.