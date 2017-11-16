Caleb Porter no longer Portland Timbers head coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A person familiar with the decision confirms that head coach Caleb Porter has parted ways with the Portland Timbers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not been made by the team. The surprise move was first reported Thursday night by the soccer website FourFourTwo.com.

Porter, 42, has been coach of the Timbers for the past five seasons, guiding the team to the MLS Cup Championship in 2015. He was named the MLS Coach of the Year after his first season with the team in 2013.

The Timbers finished this season as the top seed in the Western Conference, but fell in the conference semifinals 2-1 on aggregate to the Houston Dynamo.

Porter finishes his run in Portland with a 60-50-52 record.

CBS Sports’ Roger Gonzalez told KOIN 6 News on Oct. 11 that he thought Porter could be the next coach of U.S. Soccer.

“I think he’d be a really good fit,” Gonzalez told KOIN 6 News over Skype. “He’s young, he’d be there for quite a long time if he was named the coach and able to be successful. He has a little experience with U.S. Soccer with the U-23 national team. “It wasn’t the greatest stint, but he’s someone who’s a proven winner. He’d be a good fit and I think he’s someone they’ll consider when the time comes.”

On Jan. 27, 2016, the Timbers signed Porter, the 2013 MLS Coach of the Year, to a long-term contract extension. The terms were never disclosed.

“Caleb is one of the top coaches in MLS,” said Timbers General Manager Gavin Wilkinson at the time. “And the progress and accomplishments this club has realized over the last three seasons under his direction speak for themselves.”

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report and is reaching out to team officials for more information.