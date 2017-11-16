Molalla man who killed wife sentenced to 15 years in prison

Related Coverage Molalla man accused of shooting wife in face

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who fatally shot his wife has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 54-year-old Wayne Flues of Molalla pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter after initially being charged with murdering his wife, Brenda. He was sentenced Wednesday in Oregon City.

Flues called 911 on Jan. 2, saying he shot his wife after an argument. Flues claimed she told him to shoot her.

Flues later maintained the shooting was accidental.

Clackamas County Deputy District Attorney Lewis Burkhart says the couple had been drinking beforehand, and “this is an awful result of mixing guns and alcohol.”

The husband and wife had no prior criminal history or any past allegations of domestic abuse.