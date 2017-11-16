Hunter missing near Forlorn Lakes since Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 37-year-old hunter from Vancouver has been missing in the Forlorn Lakes area of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest since Saturday.

Officials say that Joel Presler’s 2004 Ford pickup was found on forest road 6035 on Wednesday.

Search efforts will include ground teams in the Indian Heaven Wilderness and snowmobile teams covering the roads north and east of Forlorn lakes.

There is approximately 24 inches of snow in the area the pickup was found and Thursday’s forecast calls for an additional 6 to 10 inches of snow.