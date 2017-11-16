Ducks, Beavers release 2018 football schedules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Set your 2018 calendars, sports fans, because the Ducks and Beavers have.

On Thursday, both Oregon and Oregon State released their football schedules for next season. The two teams will meet for the annual “Civil War” on Friday Nov. 23.

Here are the schedules for both teams (road games are noted with an ‘at” before the opposing team’s name).

Oregon

Sept. 1 — Bowling Green

Sept. 8 — Portland State

Sept. 15 — San Jose State

Sept. 22 — Stanford

Sept. 29 — at California

Oct. 13 — Washington

Oct. 20 — at Washington State

Oct. 27 — at Arizona

Nov. 3 — UCLA

Nov. 10 — at Utah

Nov. 17 — Arizona State

Nov. 23 — at Oregon State

Oregon State

Sept. 1 — at Ohio State

Sept. 8 — Southern Utah

Sept. 15 — at Nevada

Sept. 22 — Arizona

Sept. 29 — at Arizona State

Oct. 6 — Washington State

Oct. 20 — California

Oct. 27 — at Colorado

Nov. 3 — USC

Nov. 10 — at Stanford

Nov. 17 — at Washington

Nov. 23 — Oregon