Ducks, Beavers release 2018 football schedules

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Set your 2018 calendars, sports fans, because the Ducks and Beavers have.
On Thursday, both Oregon and Oregon State released their football schedules for next season. The two teams will meet for the annual “Civil War” on Friday Nov. 23.
Here are the schedules for both teams (road games are noted with an ‘at” before the opposing team’s name).
Oregon
Sept. 1 — Bowling Green
Sept. 8 — Portland State
Sept. 15 — San Jose State
Sept. 22 — Stanford
Sept. 29 — at California
Oct. 13 — Washington
Oct. 20 — at Washington State
Oct. 27 — at Arizona
Nov. 3 — UCLA
Nov. 10 — at Utah
Nov. 17 — Arizona State
Nov. 23 — at Oregon State
Oregon State
Sept. 1 — at Ohio State
Sept. 8 — Southern Utah
Sept. 15 — at Nevada
Sept. 22 — Arizona
Sept. 29 — at Arizona State
Oct. 6 — Washington State
Oct. 20 — California
Oct. 27 — at Colorado
Nov. 3 — USC
Nov. 10 — at Stanford
Nov. 17 — at Washington
Nov. 23 — Oregon