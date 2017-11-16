Doggone viral: Portland woman’s streetcar tweets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland woman’s tweet about dogs on Trimet has gone viral after it was retweeted more than 80,000 times and ‘liked’ over 300,000 times.

Alek Caswell wrote that she took her foster dog Lulabelle on her ride to work on Monday when she noticed a man staring at her. She suspected he was angry with her for having the dog on the bus, but it was quite the opposite.

This guy got on the bus and just stared at me and Lulabelle on my lap for a solid 30 seconds then goes “are you allowed to have dogs on the bus” and I just shrugged thinking he was gonna give me shit or something but then he pulls out a chihuahua out of nowhere

Caswell tells KOIN 6 News that her tweet going viral is overwhelming but exciting.

“Honestly I never have cared or thought “going viral” was important, but 99% of the people responding to my funny little tweet have expressed how happy that story made them, or how it was the best plot twist possible. Especially in a time like we are in, where it seems the only stories being told over social media are tragic ones, I’m glad people had something to smile about,” she says.

Caswell works as a kennel technician at The Pixie Project, an animal shelter. She says she plans on adopting Lulabelle.

“And especially because my whole life is about animals and animal rights, I’m so happy that what people know of little ol me on Twitter is a story about two cute dogs.”