Dame, Adidas release Dame 4 Glow in the Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Adidas and Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard release new Dame 4 Glow in the Park, a shoe paying homage to Lillard’s passion for roller-skating, which he’s loved since his days of growing up in Oakland.

“When I was younger, we were skating all the time. There were always skates at my grandmother’s house and we’d do that at home,” Dame said, in a statement. “When I got to high school, every Saturday we’d drive to the skating rink and we’d be there all night skating. Every weekend that’s how it was. Everybody skated. We put a lot of time in working on our game. But when you think about it, this is the one life you get to live. You’ve got to find other things that interest you. That’s why I do music and that’s why I skate. Because you got to let your mind go other places, create that balance and enjoy it. Skating and rapping is that for me.”

The Dame 4 Glow in the Park features a glow-in-the-dark outsole and dark gray upper with burgundy and neon blue midsole splatter, according to a release, this embraces classic elements found in skating rinks like Oaks Park in Portland.

These shoes will be available to buy on Adidas.com and Eastbay, November 17th.