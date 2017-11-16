Dallas, Oregon parents sue over transgender policy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Parents at a rural Oregon high school have filed a federal lawsuit over the school district’s policy to allow a transgender male student into the boys’ locker room and bathroom.
The lawsuit filed this week in Portland challenges a decision by the Dallas School District to allow 16-year-old Elliot Yoder to use boys’ facilities.
Elliot was born a biological female but identifies as male.
He came out in 2015 at a school board meeting during an uproar about the district’s policy.
Oregon guidelines released last year outline what districts should do to accommodate transgender students.
The district did not return a call for comment.
Defendants also include the state of Oregon and the U.S. Department of Education.
Dallas has 15,000 residents and is about 60 miles south of Portland.