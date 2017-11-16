Correction deputies help inmate suffering from overdose

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Correction deputies at Lincoln County Jail helped an inmate Monday night after recognizing the signs of a possible heroin overdose.

At 6 p.m., a deputy was alerted to one of the cells by an inmate who pressed their emergency call box button. According to officials, the inmate appeared to be in distress and said he had ingested heroin.

The deputy then requested help from jail medical staff and an ambulance. While waiting for the ambulance, officials administered Narcan (Naloxone) — which is an opiate antidote — to the inmate.

The inmate was monitored by jail staff until the ambulance arrived and transported him to a hospital for further treatment.

After the incident, Sheriff Curtis Landers said, “We are very appreciative of the quick actions of our corrections staff to render the appropriate aid to one of our inmates suffering a medical emergency.”

The jail was put on lock down following the incident as officials and a canine team searched the facility. No additional controlled substances were found during the search.

Recently, Lincoln County paid nearly $3 million to the family of a man who was found naked and dead in his jail cell more than 2 years ago. Bradley Thomas was suffering from mental illness when he died in April of 2015. Attorneys blame his death partly on lack of training for jail staff.