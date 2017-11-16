Cops: Man admits stealing coats for ‘sexual gratification’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serial coat thief at Bend’s Central Oregon Community College admitted on Nov. 8 to stealing 10 high-end winter coats since 2015 for “sexual gratification,” the Bend Police Department said in a report.

Mark Mahoney, 51, of Southeast Bend was arrested and lodged in Deschutes County Jail on 3 counts of second-degree theft and 2 counts of second-degree mischief.

Police said a student at the school reported a stolen coat from the school’s Barber Library on Nov. 7. Bend Police then went to the college’s campus safety department where they learned campus safety had conducted an independent investigation into a string of coat thefts and identified Mahoney as a suspect in March.

The next day, police said they went to Mahoney’s house where Mahoney admitted to the coat thefts. They found several coats in his car and house. Police said they learned about the 10 stolen coats from COCC and one more stolen from OSU-Cascades. Police also learned Mahoney stole from one woman at the library on two different occasions.

Bend Police is asking the public to call if they had a similar theft at COCC Barber Library or OSU-Cascades. Please contact 541-693-6911 if you have any further information regarding this incident.