Clackamas County DA sues state over sentence-cutting law

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clackamas County District Attorney John Foote is suing the state in the hopes of stopping a new law that will cut and modify sentences for eligible property thieves.

The law is part of a wider effort to reduce prison population.

“We’re in an epidemic,” Foote said on Wednesday, “and this is no time to be reducing sentences for repeat property criminals.”

Foote, who is spearheading the lawsuit along with two crime victims, is arguing that the state legislature passed House Bill 3708 — The Family Sentencing Alternative Pilot Program — with less than two-thirds majority vote, which Foote said would not comply with the state’s constitution.

The sentencing changes are scheduled to take place in June after they were singed into law on Aug. 8.

You can read more about the enrolled bill here.