Canby pastor charged with 9 counts sex abuse of minor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Canby pastor is out of jail on bail after being arrested on charges of sex abuse involving a minor.
Lee Philip Wiegand is charged with 9 counts of 2nd-degree sex abuse for alleged crimes that happened in 2011-2012 involving a minor that he knew, according to Canby police.
Police said Wiegand was a pastor at First Baptist Church, which is affiliated with a school, but the alleged sex abuse is not related to the church or school.
He posted bail, which was set at $100,000.
