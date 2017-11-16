Astoria man, 18, dies after head-on crash near Gearhart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old man from Astoria died near Gearhart on Wednesday after losing control and colliding head on with another car, according to a preliminary investigation by the Oregon State Police.

Broderick Danielson was heading north after 2 p.m. on Hwy 101 when his black Honda Civic rotated sideways and headed into the southbound lane. Danielson collided with a Toyota 4-Runner driven by Melany Bloom, 38, of Rosburg Wash.

Danielson was pronounced dead at the scene. The press release from troopers didn’t give any details on Bloom’s condition.

Troopers believe speed was a contributing factor.

One lane on Hwy 101 near milepost 14 was affected for 2 hours after the crash.