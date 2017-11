ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — Two children were hit by a car in Aloha Thursday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The children were taken to the hospital in ambulances with apparent non life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 170th and Farmington Road and the kids were hit about 100 feet from the intersection. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the kids walked into the street between cars.

The 26-year-old driver is not being cited.

Scene near Aloha-Huber Park Elementary has cleared, told kids walked in to street. No citations for 26-year-old driver #KOIN6News — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) November 17, 2017

.@WCSheriff and @TVFR responding to two children hit near SW Farmington/170 – non-life threatening injuries, driver stayed at scene. We're headed that way now #KOIN6News — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) November 16, 2017