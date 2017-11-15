Wednesday’s Child Reunion: Jeramy, Jaydee

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When we first met Jeramy and Jaydee 2 years ago, they were siblings looking for a loving forever family.

Now, they have it.

David and Julie welcomed the kids into their home after seeing that Wednesday’s Child story. How has it changed their lives?

“We have a family that loves us,” Jaydee said recently. And they both love their parents.

“She respects me,” Jeramy said.

“She’s loving,” Jaydee said, “and she cares about me.”

She loves soccer and is doing well on her team, while Jeramy loves all sports and recently scored an 80-yard touchdown for his football team.

For this Wednesday’s Child Reunion, the staff at Barnes and Noble had a cake for the family and a suprise for the kids: they could pick out any book they wanted.

Jeramy and Jaydee now have a forever home of their own.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.